Drew Brees, Joe Burrow meet at final LSU practice Sunday

1 hour 54 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, January 12 2020 Jan 12, 2020 January 12, 2020 9:02 PM January 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees attended LSU's final practice ahead of Monday's National Championship game.

Practice was held at the Saints training facility in Metairie.

Brees and LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow also met for the first time. 

"You were my idol growing up," Burrow told Brees in a moment shared on social media.

