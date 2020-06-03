79°
Drew Brees: 'I will never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag'

2 hours 1 minute 16 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 June 03, 2020 3:10 PM June 03, 2020 in News
Source: Yahoo!
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: ABC News

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees is facing backlash on social media after saying he disagrees with anyone who chooses to take a knee during the national anthem whenever the NFL returns. 

During an interview with Yahoo! Finance Wednesday, the Saints quarterback was asked about the likelihood of the controversial sign of protest returning for the upcoming season in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. 

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said. "When I look at the flag of the United States, I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II, one in the army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country." 

Brees' comments immediately drew ire on Twitter, including from NBA star LeBron James, who argued that taking a knee had "nothing to do with the disrespect" of the flag or the military.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick garnered national attention, including criticism from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, when he knelt during the anthem back in 2016 in protest of police brutality. Brees was largely quiet on the issue at the time, but he joined other Saints players kneeling before the anthem when the protest swept much of the league during the 2017 season.

