Drew Brees: 'I'm going to practice this week'

14 hours 7 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 October 21, 2019 2:27 PM October 21, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees plans to practice this week, the Saints quarterback revealed in a Monday morning radio interview on WWL A.M.

"I'm going to practice this week, and I'm going to see how it feels," Brees told the radio station. "I'm tired of just throwing on air. I need some action. I need some competition."

"I'm going to see how it responds, and we'll go from there," Brees said. "But, man, I'm hoping that it'll be good to go this week."

Listen to the full interview HERE.

The Saints face the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Saints coach Sean Payton hasn’t publicly circled a date for Brees to return to the game: "We're not targeting. We'll see how he's doing. We'll give you the news when we feel like we're ready to," WWL TV reported

