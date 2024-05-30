85°
Drew Brees honored by Saints Hall of Fame, says 'Geaux Tigers' on raising family in Louisiana

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced former quarterback Drew Brees was inducted into their Hall of Fame, where Brees held a press conference after detailing how living in Louisiana impacted his life.

Brees, who was initially drafted by the now Los Angeles Chargers before going to New Orleans as a free agent, finished second all-time in NFL passing yards with 80,358 passing yards, only behind Tom Brady. Brees is also second in career touchdown passes at 571 and won the Super Bowl 44 Most Valuable Player award.

In talking about the impact the state of Louisiana had on Brees and his family, Brees gave a nod to LSU, giving a "Geaux Tigers" because his son expressed interest about going to the school.

