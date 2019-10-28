Drew Brees has a doppelganger in Lafayette

Photo: Jeremy Hohle's Facebook

A Lafayette man who happens to have an uncanny resemblance to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, chose a Halloween costume that garnered a lot of attention over the weekend.

According to The Advocate, Jeremy Hohle, a Lafayette gym owner, dressed as the famous Saints QB and received national attention for his resemblance to Brees.

During the broadcast of Sunday's Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals game, viewers were treated to several cameos of Hohle with the caption, "Not Drew Brees."

Hohle's corresponding facebook posts have since received numerous likes with some saying this probably won't be the last time viewers see Hohle on national television.