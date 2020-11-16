64°
Drew Brees expected to miss time due to fractured ribs, collapsed lung
According to reports by ESPN's Ed Werder, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side.
Brees left the game at halftime and was replaced by Jameis Winston who went 6/10 for 63 yards passing in the second half to help lead the Saints to a 27 to 13 win over the 49ers.
Drew Brees suffered two fractured ribs Sunday against the 49ers and three others on the right side the previous week against the Bucs that were not seen on X-ray until today. Brees has been advised to be cautious with the collapsed lung.— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020
Saints head coach Sean Payton says that he won't be naming a starter until later in the week.
