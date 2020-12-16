40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drew Brees designated to return to practice, could be back for Chiefs game

4 hours 54 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, December 16 2020 Dec 16, 2020 December 16, 2020 4:18 PM December 16, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees could return to the Saints' starting lineup just in time for the team's biggest game of the regular season.

Saints insider Nick Underhill reported Wednesday that Brees had been cleared to return to practice from the injured reserve list. Brees was sidelined the past four games with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The latest development means Brees may be back just in time to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs Sunday in New Orleans.

The Chiefs currently hold the top spot in AFC playoff seeding, with the Packers currently holding a tie-breaker over the Saints for the NFC's number one seed. If the Saints hope to secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye, they will likely need to win out the remaining three games. 

The Saints have gone 3-1 in Brees' absence with Taysom Hill at quarterback, leaving them at 10-3 on the season so far. Sunday's game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. local time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days