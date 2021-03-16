72°
Drew Brees announces retirement from the NFL after 20 years

Sunday, March 14 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff, Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Longtime Saints quarterback, Drew Brees announced on Sunday that he is officially retiring from the NFL.

Brees posted on Instagram that after 20 years of playing in the NFL and 15 years as a Saints QB, "it is time I retire from the game of football."

Brees posted a heartfelt video on Instagram where all four of his children saying, After 15 years in the Saints and 20 in the NFL, our dad is finally going to retire, so he can spend more time with us, Yay!" 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

