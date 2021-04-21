Drew Brees and Sean Payton play 18-holes at the Zurich Classic

NEW ORLEANS- Thursday at the Zurich classic, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints head football Coach Sean Payton teamed up and played together at the Zurich Pro-Am.

Following his round, Brees met with the media for the first time since announcing his retirement.

He talked about everything from his decision to retire, to what he's been doing since retiring.

Watch the story above for more.