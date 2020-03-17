Drew Brees agrees to 2-year deal with the New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees has agreed to a $51 million two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.





Breaking: Drew Brees has agreed to a 2-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth $50 million, sources told @diannaESPN. pic.twitter.com/On2o6XN13b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2020

Brees, who previously confirmed that he had no intention of leaving the Saints, led all NFL quarterbacks in touchdowns, passing yards, and 300-yard games.

Brees holds NFL records for career pass completions, completion percentage, and career touchdown passes.

The 41-year-old still plays at an extremely high level and has multiple accolades under his belt.

Brees made the Pro Bowl 13 times, was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2004, was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011, and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV.

