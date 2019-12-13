Dreary end to the week but pleasant weekend ahead

A dreary end to the week is anticipated. Improvements are expected for the weekend weather.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Clouds, fog, and drizzle may persist into the afternoon hours. The chance for rain will diminish by late Friday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s by mid afternoon. Overnight, clouds will break up from west to east with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Up Next: Over the weekend, a drier trend will emerge with thermometers climbing back above average. Saturday will be in the upper 60s and Sunday will stray into the low 70s. Each afternoon should feature some sunshine. These conditions will persist until the next frontal system sweeps the area Monday into Tuesday. Expect scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms—a few of which could be strong. Colder air will follow for Tuesday and Wednesday. There are some signs of a freeze for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

THE EXPLANATION:

An area of low pressure is set up along the Southeast Louisiana Coast with a warm front extending northeastward through the coastal waters. The local area will stay on the cool, northern side of the front with low clouds, fog and some light showers through Friday morning. Clouds will be stubborn to break during the afternoon hours as moisture wrapped around the periphery of the surface low lingers in the atmosphere. The broad, upper level trough axis driving this system will push it away overnight. After this system, thermometers will moderate to slightly above average over the weekend with dry conditions.

The next storm system will sweep through the region Monday and Tuesday. A broad, positively tilted trough will begin to deepen on Monday, and this will allow a strong surface low and trailing cold front to form in the Midwest. At this time, instability looks sufficient to allow for thunderstorm development. However, the most favorable winds for strong thunderstorms will be north of the forecast area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center highlights the best chance for severe weather north of I-12 into Mississippi and even that paint the threat to be too far south. Thunderstorm chances will decrease Monday night as the cold front pushes into the Gulf of Mexico. However, post-frontal cloud cover and shower activity will linger into Tuesday morning. A drier and colder air mass will blow in in from the north through Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday night, clear skies and much colder temperatures are expected across the area. These clear and cold temperatures will persist through Thursday. A light freeze will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday nights for most of the area.

--Josh

