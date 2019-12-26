Dreary Conditions Through the Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Strong high pressure off the Carolina coast and across the southeast states will keep light easterly winds through the day to keep Gulf moisture pushing onshore. Mid-to-upper level winds will be more southerly, moistening the atmosphere through all levels. This will translate into drizzle early that will transition to light showers after 2 PM. These showers are set to linger into the evening hours, but should stay on the spotty end. Not expected much in the form of rainfall amounts, with the most picking up 0.1”. High temperatures will peak near 72°, as lows drop near 59° tonight.

Up Next: Dreary conditions continue through the week and into the weekend, but strong storms possible on Sunday. Sunny skies and cooler conditions to wrap up 2019.

THE EXPLANATION:

Morning fog will be possible over the next couple days, and conditions will stay dreary. This is all associated with a strong high pressure system that is currently in the Carolinas, and should stay in that area into the early part of the weekend. It will start to shift to the northeast and offshore as a strong low pressure system approaches the Gulf Coast over the weekend. This will increase rain chances beginning Friday. The timing of this cold front should coincide with peak heating in the afternoon and evening, which will allow for the development of storm cells just ahead of and along the front. Strong storms will be possible more to our northwest, and should break up as the line moves west to east across our area. Dry and cool conditions follow behind the front, as sunny skies return and highs will struggle to break into the 60s Monday through Wednesday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

