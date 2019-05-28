Dreams Come True golf tournament

BATON ROUGE- Dreams Come True of Louisiana has granted over 900 "dreams" to local children with life-threatening illnesses. The organization has made dreams like a new tree house, going to a baseball game, and even whale watching, a reality for sick kids.

Dreams Come True is putting on their annual golf tournament to raise money for the organization. The event will have tons of prizes, great food, drinks, and two auctions for people to enjoy.

Last year, the organization granted 74 dreams to children around Baton Rouge. The program is currently working on about 15 dreams right now, and they're hoping to get to 80 by the end of the year.

"This is Louisiana money we're raising to give to Louisiana kids," says Max Himmel. "That's what it's all about."

The Dreams Come True golf tournament is being held Monday, May 18th at the University Club. Registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. To find out more about the tournament you can visit the Dreams Come True website.