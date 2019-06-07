82°
Dreamleague Gaming to open new studio in New Orleans

1 hour 44 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
Photo: Dreamleague Gaming

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A video gaming company is expanding to New Orleans, creating a Southern hub for its live entertainment leagues.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToyaCantrell and Nathaniel Tsai, chief executive of Dreamleague Gaming, announced the eSports firm's new studio project Thursday. Tsai says the city is "the perfect spot for our regional headquarters" as they expand into new markets nationwide.

In addition to operating live digital-gaming competitions, the Pasadena, California-based company will produce online video content in New Orleans, creating 25 new jobs with an average annual salary of $52,600 plus benefits. As a firm that manages live interactive entertainment events, Dreamleague organizes ticketing, marketing, and promotions for video gaming competitions.

The company also provides consulting services to universities looking to host such events.

