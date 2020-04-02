Dream Home giveaway coming later in 2020; Ticket information here

68°
3 hours 51 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 5:41 PM April 02, 2020
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.

Buy tickets on line here or call (800) 726-6409.

The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.

The home is in the initial stages of construction and is expected to be complete in early-May. The Dream Home will be given away, live on TV, at a later date.

Only a limited number of tickets are available. In the last few years, the Dream Home ticket sales were sold out before the giveaway.

Tickets purchased with-in a day of the drawing are also entered into a second drawing: A new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Tickets are $100.

Other prizes include a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation.  

The Dream Home is located at 2053 Rue Cremieux, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.

