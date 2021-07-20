Drawdown of False River scheduled to begin in September

POINTE COUPEE - Officials will begin lowering water levels in False River in a little over a month.



The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, False River Watershed Council, and Pointe Coupee Parish Government plans to begin lowering the water after Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021. The department said lowering water levels will reduce sediment impact and improve water quality.



The drawdown is set to lower water at a rate of 1.5 inches a day until reaching maximum drainage of 6 feet below the pool stage. The process should end on Jan. 15, 2022, allowing for the lake to refill itself.



Property owners are urged to secure their vessels, floating docks, and other items that could possibly be impacted by the drawdown. Boaters should use caution during the low water period.