Dramatic video shows Baker Police saving lives of gunshot victims

BAKER - Officials responded to a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. officials responded to a shooting that happened on Weston Street located near Groom Street.

A source told WBRZ, that when the shooting happened the victim's mother tried to transport both victims to the hospital in a personal vehicle. One block away from the crime scene on Sinbad and Groom Street the mother lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

When officers from the Baker Police Department arrived at the crash scene they applied pressure to the victim's gunshot wound until EMS arrived.

Both victims were removed from the crashed vehicle and transported to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.