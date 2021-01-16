Drake confirms rumors of a son in newest album, 'Scorpion'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Drake confirms he's a father on his new album. The 31-year-old rapper from Canada released "Scorpion" on Friday.

In two songs on his fifth album, he addresses rumors that he fathered a son with a former French adult-film star. In "Emotionless," Drake raps, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid."

In "March 14," he uses a Michael Jackson reference to say, "She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine." The 25-track album features the singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What."

The album follows "More Life" from 2017. Jay Z, Future, Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign are among the artists who appear on the new album. He also samples Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.