'Drake and Josh' star reported missing by Daytona police

Photo via Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department said Jared "Drake" Bell, star of Nickelodeon TV show "Drake and Josh," was reported missing Thursday morning.

The police department said Bell, 36, was last seen near a high school Wednesday and is currently considered "missing and endangered."

This is a developing story.