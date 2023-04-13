70°
'Drake and Josh' star reported missing by Daytona police

1 hour 16 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 11:01 AM April 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department said Jared "Drake" Bell, star of Nickelodeon TV show "Drake and Josh," was reported missing Thursday morning. 

The police department said Bell, 36, was last seen near a high school Wednesday and is currently considered "missing and endangered."

This is a developing story. 

