70°
Latest Weather Blog
'Drake and Josh' star reported missing by Daytona police
DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department said Jared "Drake" Bell, star of Nickelodeon TV show "Drake and Josh," was reported missing Thursday morning.
The police department said Bell, 36, was last seen near a high school Wednesday and is currently considered "missing and endangered."
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Feds release photo of wreckage from deadly BRPD helicopter crash, say emergency...
-
Madi Brooks' mother hopes new bill can help prevent others from meeting...
-
One year after Devin Page Jr.'s death, family of slain 3-year-old wants...
-
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims has passed away
-
DOTD: Distracted drivers hitting Government Street medians, causing damage
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win