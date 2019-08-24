Drainage crews prepare for potential weekend downpour

BATON ROUGE – Widespread rain will continue through the weekend. That means there’s a high possibility for street flooding. Drainage crews spent the day trying to prevent this cleaning and fixing up ditches including a catch-basin on Coursey Boulevard.

“The saw washed out from underneath the roadway so our crews were out making repairs on that catch-basin and our road crew is going to come out and repair the road where it settled a little bit,” said Kyle Huffstickler, the Department of Maintenance Director.

High water signs have also been places where water is known to fill the streets ahead of the weekend. If you see a flooding issue call the city’s 311 line.