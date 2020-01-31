Drago's restaurant, known for fresh, Louisiana oysters, opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Drago's, known for its chargrilled oysters, has been a New Orleans favorite for years and now it's opening a brand new location in Baton Rouge.

The restaurant uses fresh, Louisiana oysters and on a busy day goes through about 50 to 75 gallons of butter sauce and about 50 lbs of cheese a day.

Owner, Tommy Cvitanovich, says this combination is what makes the magic happen.

"There's nothing better than butter garlic sauce with the oyster juice and french bread and the dip," Cvitanovich says.

He says he sells over 3 million of these plates annually.

The new Drago's, located on Constitution Avenue, is all set to open Monday, Feb. 3.