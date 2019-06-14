Drago's owner purchases land for new Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE- A New Orleans favorite is making its way to Baton Rouge near the intersection of Interstate 10 and College Drive.

According to The Advocate, the owner of Drago's seafood restaurant said he has bought property in the College Drive area.

The owner, Tommy Cvitanovich says the sale has been made but has yet to be filed in East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court Office.

Cvitanovich tells The Advocate he has a lease in place to open a Drago’s at 4580 Constitution Ave. in a building that had most recently been occupied by FYE, a DVD and CD store that went out of business in early 2017

The property is just over 13,500 square feet and sits on a 1.1-acre lot with ample parking. The remodeling plans are being looked at East Baton Rouge officials. The official plans and an announcement will be released within the next two weeks.