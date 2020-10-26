Dr. Jared Llorens named permanent dean of LSU's E. J. Ourso College of Business

BATON ROUGE – LSU announced Monday (Oct. 26) that its E.J. Ourso College of Business has named Dr. Jared Llorens as its permanent dean. Llorens had been appointed as interim dean in July 2020 after the initial search for the next dean was paused due to teh COVID-19 health crisis.

“Jared has done a tremendous job of leading the E. J. Ourso College of Business as interim dean since July, and I have every confidence that his passion for progress and commitment to student success will make him an exceptional dean,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.

Prior to assuming the interim dean position, Llorens was the chair of the Department of Public Administration. He also holds the John W. Dupuy Endowed Professorship and is a professor in public administration.

“In a short period of time as interim dean, Dr. Llorens garnered impressive support from his colleagues and from our students, alumni and industry partners,” said Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie. “His long-standing connection to LSU and to Louisiana combined with his exceptional leadership skills will serve the college and our university well.”

Llorens’ research focuses primarily on human resource management, with particular interests in compensation and HRM information systems. Lorens also was recently named as a Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration, a prestigious honor reserved for top leaders who are nonpartisan, innovative, inclusive, and adhere to the highest standard of ethical conduct in the field of public administration.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the university as dean of the E. J. Ourso College of Business,” said Llorens. “I look forward to working with the provost and her leadership team as LSU continues to make incredible progress in meeting its strategic goals and navigating our ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A native of Baton Rouge, he received his Ph.D. in public administration from the University of Georgia in 2007, his M.P.Aff. from the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs in 1999 and his B.A. in English from Loyola University in New Orleans in 1996. Prior to his tenure at LSU, he was a faculty member at the University of Kansas and worked in human resource management with the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

