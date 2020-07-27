Dr. Fauci's first pitch leads to record-breaking baseball card sales for TOPPS

BATON ROUGE- Dr. Anthony Fauci took a break from fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the nation's top infectious disease expert to throw the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. While Dr. Fauci's first throw might not have been a winner, his new baseball card with TOPPS certainly was.

The TOPPS Now baseball card features the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases throwing the first pitch for the MLB season. The card set an all-time print record run for the franchise, selling 51,512 cards in just 24 hours.

"We’re excited by the popularity of Dr. Fauci’s Topps NOW card," Emily Kless, Topps communications manager said. "Topps prides itself on capturing the unique moments of the MLB season, one baseball card at a time, and Dr. Fauci’s inclusion in this year’s Topps NOW cards is just one way in which we are highlighting the uniqueness of the 2020 season."

The company's previous record was for a card of Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which sold 19,396 copies and featured Guerrero's first hit.

The 73-year-old doctor took the mound at Nationals Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees on July 23. He wore a facemask and Nationals cap and jersey.

Add this to the 1st Pitch Hall of Fame... Fauci the legend pic.twitter.com/UzerGllV31 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) July 23, 2020

