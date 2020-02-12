Dr. Courtney Phillips expected to become Secretary of Louisiana's Department of Health

Courtney Phillips Photo: The Texas Tribune

After only a year on the job, the head of Texas' massive health and human services agency is reportedly stepping down to return to Louisiana and take on a leadership role in the state's health agency.

According to the Texas Tribune, Dr. Courtney Phillips has been leading the Texas Health and Human Services Commission since 2018 and is expected to leave so she can accept a position under Governor John Bel Edwards as Secretary of Louisiana's Department of Health.

Phillips has close ties to Louisiana. It's the state where she earned three degrees and spent twelve years as an employee of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Despite rumors of Phillips' departure, a spokesperson for Gov. Edwards named Christina Stephens, spoke to reporters on Wednesday, saying, "We have not yet named a new secretary for the department of health."

In Texas, Phillips helmed the development of an ambitious plan with 72 goals revolving around Medicaid. Two of the goals were to increase women in Medicaid’s use of long-acting reversible contraceptives by 10% and decrease the amount of repeat emergency room visits for children in Medicaid with chronic asthma by 15%.

Before accepting her role with Texas Health and Human Services, Phillips was the chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for three years.

Her extensive background in health and human services makes her an obvious choice to serve as Secretary of Louisiana's Department of Health.