Dr. Anthony Fauci, top COVID-19 expert, ramps up security detail after receiving threats

Photo: Reuters

According to ABC News, the U.S. government has increased security for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic, due to threats made against his personal safety.

The 79-year-old Brooklyn native serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a key member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force.

But as he's been called upon to offer televised advice regarding the pandemic on a near-daily basis, Fauci has faced increased public scrutiny.

Apparently, the increased attention hasn't been all positive as a source with the Department of Justice told ABC News that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requested that more than half a dozen special agents be on hand to offer Fauci protective services.

On Wednesday, this issue was addressed during a White House press briefing.

Fauci was asked if he or the task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, had received any threats or if they'd been given a security detail.

But Fauci kept his reply vague, saying he was not able to answer and referred the reporter's question to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

President Trump quickly chimed in, saying, "He doesn't need security, everybody loves him."

Despite these responses, from all appearances Fauci now requires personal security from law enforcement at all times, including at his home.

Information regarding personal threats made to the nation's leading expert on novel coronavirus was first reported by The Washington Post.