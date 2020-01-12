Dozens unpaid after feds raid lab tied to alleged healthcare fraud

BATON ROUGE- Dozens of employees at Acadian Diagnostic Laboratories haven't been paid after federal agents raided the business in September. The company's accounts were frozen, and owner Terry Wilks told WBRZ he has been unable to pay.

Approximately 25-30 workers have been unpaid. Acadian Diagnostic Labs employed about 100 employees at the time the raid took place, according to Wilks.

Back in September, the feds reported that Acadian Diagnostic Labs and others billed Medicare to the tune of almost $240 million in what was determined to be fraudulent schemes. At least 35 individuals were indicted.

Hope Wright, a former worker at Acadian Diagnostic quit after Christmas. She said she is owed nearly $3,000.

"I was reassured that my job was ok so I did return," Wright said. "The first time that my payroll started to be late was November 29, and that's the last day we received pay."

Wright said there has been a total lack of communication.

"We were still coming to work, still not getting paid but still coming to work out of respect," Wright said. "Just be honest, and let us know what's going on."

An arraignment in this case is set for the end of January.