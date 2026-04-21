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Dozens participate in National Crime Victims Rights Week walk in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of people participated in an East Baton Rouge Parish community walk in honor of families affected by crime.
The group met up at Gus Young Park on Monday evening as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
City leaders and law enforcement joined the crowd as they visited neighborhoods in support of victims and survivors.
District Attorney Hillar Moore says this walk puts his job in perspective.
"It's unbelievable, not only for them, but for us. Because it makes us know they want us here. When you walk these neighborhoods, these people are running out the house to come see you, shake your hand, say a prayer with you. So it's really good for us and for them," Moore said.
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Moore says victims can also participate in a special picnic coming up this weekend.
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