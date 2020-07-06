76°
Dozens of streets, I-110 flood in Baton Rouge during deluge Monday

2 hours 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 July 06, 2020 12:47 PM July 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Two-dozen streets and intersections closed Monday as nearly 3 inches of rain poured down, leading to localized street flooding.

The area is under a weather advisory until Tuesday evening.  Click HERE for more from the WBRZ weather team. 

Photos shared with WBRZ showed curb-high water blocking streets and stranding vehicles.  

Many surface streets were flooded around 10 a.m. Monday.  I-110 was closed until after lunch because of high water covering the curve at the Governor's Mansion.  

Click HERE to watch live WBRZ newscasts and weather updates. 

