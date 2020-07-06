Dozens of streets, I-110 flood in Baton Rouge during deluge Monday

BATON ROUGE - Two-dozen streets and intersections closed Monday as nearly 3 inches of rain poured down, leading to localized street flooding.

Photos shared with WBRZ showed curb-high water blocking streets and stranding vehicles.

Many surface streets were flooded around 10 a.m. Monday. I-110 was closed until after lunch because of high water covering the curve at the Governor's Mansion.

