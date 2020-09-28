Dozens of La. bars, including several in capital area, have licenses pulled in phase 3

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-four bars across the state, including four in East Baton Rouge Parish, have had to close since the ATC pulled their licenses for not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Since we entered phase three Sept. 11, restaurants have been able to increase capacity to 75 percent, but bars have mostly remained closed. Bars that have food permits were able to operate like restaurants.

Most of the violations from our area came out of Livingston Parish, like Moonlight Inn in French Settlement.

“Told us that my license was suspended and gave me a hearing a day before the 30th,” said owner Candy Solar, whose permit was pulled on Sept. 18.

The Cadillac, Ice House Taproom, Mango’s Daiquiris and Top Ten Social Club are all closed in East Baton Rouge. Exact reasons for the closures weren’t given, but they could fall under several factors, including too many people, lack of masks, serving alcohol too late, or having live music.

In Moonlight Inn's case, it was operating without a food permit.

"I did. I gambled. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you. And I got busted," Solar said.

Solar wasn’t the only one to make this decision, several bars on the list also did not operate as dual bar-restaurants. Like many strapped bar owners, she says she was out of options

“Because I'm about to starve to death and lose everything I have.”

Each business gets a hearing within 10 days of suspension in order to appeal the decision.

Below is a full list of the suspended businesses.