Dozens of Canadian miners now safe after being trapped for two days

Totten Mine in Ontario, Canada

ONTARIO, Canada - Thirty-five miners in Canada who were trapped underground for two days after an accident left the mine's lift inoperable have been rescued, according to BBC News.

The news outlet reports that the accident occurred at Totten Mine, which is near the Ontario city of Sudbury.

The mine's lift system broke Sunday when a heavy scoop bucket crashed into it and blocked the shaft.

The rescued miners are reportedly in good health and were taken to refuge stations where they were given food and water.

Totten Mine is owned by a Brazilian company called Vale.

The company issued a statement saying that all of the rescued workers were "healthy and eager to go home."

The BBC reports that approximately 58 responders from both Vale's Mine Rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue, a training and safety program, were on-site to assist with extraction efforts.

Totten mine produces copper, nickel, and other precious metals and employs about 200 people.