Doyline police officer shot and killed while responding to call

3 hours 46 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, July 10 2021 Jul 10, 2021 July 10, 2021 4:00 PM July 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DOYLINE - A police officer was shot and killed after responding to a call for service.

State police said around 5:45 p.m. on July 9, a Doyline police officer and two Webster Parish Sheriff's Office deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect upon arrival to a call on Green Tree Street.

The police officer, William Earl Collins Jr., was shot and transported to a hospital where he later died.

State police said multiple other agencies arrived at the scene, and several hours later officers entered the residence.

Police learned the suspected shooter had also been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

No other information related to the shooting was immediately available.

