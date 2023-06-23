Latest Weather Blog
Dowtown East name sparks area revitalization
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - District-10 Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker represents an area that residents have named "Downtown East."
Not down-town, not mid-city, but it's own community with it's own neighborhood association
"Someone said ‘This is east of downtown,’ and all of a sudden there the name was and that allowed it to be significant identity for this area" Wicker said.
Downtown East is bordered by Government Street to the south, Fuqua Street to the north, I-110 to the west, and 22nd Street to the east.
What was once a thriving community, has been neglected, with empty lots where businesses once stood. Wicker said that it offers an opportunity for redevelopment.
"We have a lot of opportunity. Opportunity in the terms of vacant land, abandoned houses, the revitalization of Memorial Stadium. So it lends to a model project in my opinion,” Wicker said.
Wicker says the re-development has already started. The crime rate has been going down, there’s a new park, new condominiums and an apartment complex that sat empty for years is being re-modeled.
Memorial Stadium sits on the edge of the so called Downtown East and Wicker says the association has big plans for the stadium and it's efforts to revitalize the area.
"Transform Memorial Stadium into a state of the art track facility. That would bring more people into this community and more development" Wicker said.
The councilwoman says the Downtown East Association is now looking for donations to help market the community as an area where residents and businesses can invest in.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter during public...
-
'In God We Trust' now to be displayed in every public school...
-
Navy veteran, submersible pilot from Baton Rouge discusses warning signs surrounding Titan...
-
City says it's addressing frequent traffic light malfunctions along Perkins Road
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
Sports Video
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge