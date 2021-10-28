62°
Latest Weather Blog
Downtown Kiwanis Club to honor healthcare heroes during annual pancake breakfast
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Downtown Kiwanis Club is hosting a give-back event in honor of Louisiana's healthcare heroes.
The group's traditional fundraising pancake breakfast, held annually, is going to be a little different this year.
This Friday, the 70-year-old tradition will honor thousands of nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers who've sacrificed time and energy to care for COVID patients since 2020.
The Kiwanis are looking forward to cooking up thousands of pancakes for healthcare workers during Friday's private event.
Trending News
Click here for more on Downtown Kiwanis Club.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Issues linger after completion of Government Street "Road Diet" Project
-
Juvenile jail escapee captured alongside girlfriend in Texas 2 weeks after EBR...
-
Taxpayers doling out thousands to house teenage troublemakers out of state
-
Incredible video shows plane striking truck as it crash lands on I-12
-
Plane towed away after crash landing on I-12
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 8: Dunham's Kalante Wilson
-
Hot start but stagnant finish dooms LSU in Oxford
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: East Ascension Walter Samuel
-
As LSU looks forward to Ole Miss, fans look back on Orgeron...
-
The Short List: Who could be LSU's next head football coach?