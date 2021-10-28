62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Downtown Kiwanis Club to honor healthcare heroes during annual pancake breakfast

Thursday, October 28 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Downtown Kiwanis Club is hosting a give-back event in honor of Louisiana's healthcare heroes. 

The group's traditional fundraising pancake breakfast, held annually, is going to be a little different this year. 

This Friday, the 70-year-old tradition will honor thousands of nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers who've sacrificed time and energy to care for COVID patients since 2020. 

The Kiwanis are looking forward to cooking up thousands of pancakes for healthcare workers during Friday's private event. 

Click here for more on Downtown Kiwanis Club. 

