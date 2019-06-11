Downtown Development District to tackle parking, cell phone towers in June meeting

BATON ROUGE - The Downtown Development District will discuss a series of items during a Tuesday meeting that were covered in multiple WBRZ reports.

One of the biggest items on the agenda is the downtown library. Construction resumed earlier this year. As of now, construction is expected to finish in October.

While work on the building may be finished in months, it seems the court fight will continue. The city-parish voted to recoup the money it has spent to expedite the repairs. The $2 million order was approved earlier this year.

Parking is also on the agenda for today's meeting. Currently, many parking meters are broken or missing altogether.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she wants more parking garages and underground parking. The metro council has already approved some upgrades, like using credit cards at parking meters. The money collected would go towards maintenance of the meters and other projects.

The bid process for the more than 800 parking meters and stations will start on June 20.

Another topic to be discussed in the meeting is the issue of small cell towers in the area. Last month, Broome asked AT&T to stop constructing the cell towers following reports by 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss of upset homeowners having the towers placed in front of their homes.

The company plans to build 136 towers in EBR, but it’s not clear when construction will take place. AT&T said it hopes to build them on property lines to not affect homeowners.

Officials are concerned about the partially completed towers near the levees. They need approval from the Army Corps before the towers can be finished.