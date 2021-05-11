Downtown Development District meets Tuesday to review summer event schedule and more

BATON ROUGE - With the recent easing of COVID-related restrictions, the Downtown Development District (DDD) tells WBRZ it has already seen a major increase in the amount of people making their way into the area in search of fun and relaxation.

DDD is meeting Tuesday morning to finalize a game plan that will allow Baton Rouge's downtown area to safely host a series of social events.

The Tuesday meeting will also touch on the topic of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which would help downtown businesses get back on their feet.

DDD Assistant Director, Gabriel Vicknair says that despite the economic woes caused by the COVID health crisis, most downtown businesses were able to stay afloat.

While these businesses worked to draw clients to the downtown area throughout the pandemic, the region's bike paths and green space also became quite a popular spot for locals.

This is why Tuesday's DDD meeting will include a discussion on funding improvements to these outdoor areas.

When it comes to bringing back the beloved musical acts and vendors who play a large role in downtown's typical summertime outdoor events, officials say this may take some time to finalize.

With Louisiana's COVID-related mandates only recently seeing a decrease in restrictions, DDD is scrambling to create a summer event schedule that typically takes quite some time to orchestrate.

That said, DDD officials says it will provide entertainment during the summer months.

Vicknair made this assurance during a recent interview with WBRZ, saying, "So, we do expect some unannounced summer events to pop up. We would like to see a lot of activity this summer."

That said, the DDD expects to see a full schedule of events in the Fall.

Vickanir touched on this, saying, "The Fall is going to be huge though. Live After Five is coming back for twelve concerts in a row. That will kick off at the end of August. The Blues Festival will be coming back in the Fall as well. So, everyone is kind of trying to make up for missed time and as you know, the public is just ready to get out of the house and get back out and get social."

