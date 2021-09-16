Latest Weather Blog
Downpour brings major street flooding to parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - High water made several roads impassable near LSU and other parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.
Photos and videos shared with WBRZ showed street flooding on Burbank Drive late Wednesday afternoon. Other videos showed street flooding on and around LSU's campus in spots like S Stadium Drive and E Boyd Drive.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for most of the capital area through Friday.
South Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/8EwyMq6p20— Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) September 15, 2021
Aberdeen Avenue near Lee Drive, sent in by a viewer @WBRZ @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/9dcQrOj106— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 15, 2021
A lot of standing water on streets in the Garden District. @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/FG052K2UH8— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) September 15, 2021
Portion of I-10 entrance ramp at Perkins with high water @WBRZweather @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GkSHVNUKOM— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 15, 2021
Well dadgum @LSU pic.twitter.com/JzC8eAsu0I— ???ice ???atty, PhD (@LessrMagistrate) September 15, 2021
louisiana vibes pic.twitter.com/7CqaneKekP— LSU Chicks (@lsuchicks) September 15, 2021
This is a developing story.
