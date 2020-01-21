Downed power lines closed Jefferson Hwy. much of Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, over 500 customers along Jefferson Highway were left without power when a car ran into two poles, downing them.

As a result, Jefferson Highway was closed from the Baton Rouge Country Club to the I-12 overpass, near Drusilla Lane, from Tuesday morning until about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The road is now open. Click HERE for a live traffic map.

Entergy is still working to resolve the issue and says it's in the process of 'switching' customers, which means the majority of customers without power will likely have electricity returned shortly.

But, Entergy warns that a handful of customers may continue without electricity for some time.

According to Entergy's outage map, power is expected to be restored at 1 p.m.

And, officials say at least one person involved in the car accident was hurt, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.