86°
Latest Weather Blog
Downed power lines cause temporarily closure of I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell
SLIDELL - On Friday morning Louisiana State Police announced that a part of I-10 in Slidell is temporarily closed due to downed power lines.
According to a State Police Facebook post created around 9 a.m., I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell is closed due to energized power lines crossing the east and westbound lanes.
Traffic is being diverted to US 90.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada