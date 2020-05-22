Downed power lines cause temporarily closure of I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell

I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell Photo: DOTD/Louisiana State Police

SLIDELL - On Friday morning Louisiana State Police announced that a part of I-10 in Slidell is temporarily closed due to downed power lines.

According to a State Police Facebook post created around 9 a.m., I-10 near Oak Harbor Blvd in Slidell is closed due to energized power lines crossing the east and westbound lanes.

Traffic is being diverted to US 90.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.