74°
Latest Weather Blog
Dow Jones industrials breach 20,000
NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.
The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last fall.
The Dow was up 102 points, or 0.56 percent, to 20,018.
The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,600. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,290.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51 percent.
Great! #Dow20K https://t.co/wXFhXBLgag— President Trump (@POTUS) January 25, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back once again
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night