DOW bounces back Wednesday morning, surging 400 points

Wednesday, May 20 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

On Wednesday morning stocks are continuing their rebound rally. Less than an hour into the trading day, the Dow shot up 400 points, or 1.7%.

CNN reports that the S&P 500 was up 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.9%.

The stock rally doesn't have a particular driver today, but the reopening of the economy continues to fuel investor optimism in spite of worries about a second wave of infections.

Tech leaders Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) rallied 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively, in today's stock market. Dow Jones stock leader Intel (INTC) is breaking out today above a new buy point with a 4% advance.

FANG stock leader Facebook (FB) jumped 5% to add to Tuesday's breakout gains. Lowe's (LOW) and Target (TGT) reported quarterly results ahead of the stock market open.

