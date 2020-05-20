DOW bounces back Wednesday morning, surging 400 points

On Wednesday morning stocks are continuing their rebound rally. Less than an hour into the trading day, the Dow shot up 400 points, or 1.7%.

CNN reports that the S&P 500 was up 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.9%.

The stock rally doesn't have a particular driver today, but the reopening of the economy continues to fuel investor optimism in spite of worries about a second wave of infections.

Tech leaders Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) rallied 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively, in today's stock market. Dow Jones stock leader Intel (INTC) is breaking out today above a new buy point with a 4% advance.

FANG stock leader Facebook (FB) jumped 5% to add to Tuesday's breakout gains. Lowe's (LOW) and Target (TGT) reported quarterly results ahead of the stock market open.