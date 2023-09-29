Latest Weather Blog
Doughnut-eating champ charged with stealing from Dunkin
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.— A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a doughnut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he’s accused of stealing from a doughnut shop.
The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports 27-year-old Bradley Hardison of Elizabeth City was charged Thursday with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts in November.
An Elizabeth City Police Department statement says he’s charged with felonies including breaking and entering and larceny. It wasn’t clear if he helped himself to any doughnuts.
A phone listing for Hardison rang disconnected.
Trending News
The Virginian-Pilot reported that in 2014, Hardison won a doughnut-eating contest put on by Elizabeth City police while he was wanted on suspicion of several break-ins. Investigators said they arrested Hardison after his win prompted further scrutiny, and he was convicted, according to the paper.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger's Trail RV Resort opens in Baton Rouge
-
State will allow individual parishes to opt out of statewide burn ban
-
BRPD Chief Paul gets emotional at Metro Council meeting on BRAVE Cave...
-
As Tennessee officers face civil rights charges, famed attorney seeks similar action...
-
Attorney says Hammond Police Department violated state law by investigating officer-involved shooting...