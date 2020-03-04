Double-shooting on Pear Street leaves one dead, another injured

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a double-shooting occurred early Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead and another wounded.

Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the incident, which took place off McCalop Street and within the 1200 block of Pear Street, around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say both individuals involved were taken to the hospital, where one was declared dead and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, details surrounding the shooting are limited and this article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the incident.