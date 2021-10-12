84°
Double-shooting in Scotlandville injured two Monday
BATON ROUGE - A Monday night double-shooting in the Scotlandville area reportedly left two people injured.
Officials say both were shot in the 900 block of Rosenwald Road and rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries and the circumstances that led up to the shooting are currently unknown.
This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the case.
