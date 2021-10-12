84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Double-shooting in Scotlandville injured two Monday

2 hours 57 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, October 12 2021 Oct 12, 2021 October 12, 2021 8:00 AM October 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE  - A Monday night double-shooting in the Scotlandville area reportedly left two people injured.

Officials say both were shot in the 900 block of Rosenwald Road and rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries and the circumstances that led up to the shooting are currently unknown.

Trending News

This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the case. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days