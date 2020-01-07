Double-shooting in New Orleans Walmart kills one, injuries another

Gunman opened fire in Walmart, killing one, injuring another (Gentilly, NOLA)

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans area Walmart was in chaos Monday evening when gunshots were fired inside of the store, killing one man and injuring a woman.

According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., when a gunman walked into the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly, New Orleans and opened fire while hundreds of customers were in the store.

New Orleans Police Chief Shawn Ferguson said the gunman fired multiple rounds and hit two victims.

One of the victims was a male Walmart employee who was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, a woman, was shot in the foot and declared 'stable.'

After opening fire, the gunman attempted to flee the scene and failed thanks to an officer who was on-site to provide security.

The officer called for assistance around 6:30 p.m., but by the time it arrived, he'd already restrained the suspect.

During a Monday evening press conference, Chief Ferguson praised the officer's courage, saying, "He immediately approached and apprehended this individual and took him into custody, which may have saved many other lives within this business."

Police have yet to release the identity of the suspect and the deceased victim.

During Monday evening's press conference police said they don't know if the shooter chose his victims at random or if he had some sort of relationship with them.

A Walmart spokesman sent WWL-TV a comment on the tragic event, saying, "The loss of our associate is deeply saddening and our hearts go out to their loved ones. We are grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement and will do everything we can to support our associates in the wake of this tragedy. We will continue to assist law enforcement during their investigation."

This story will be updated as New Orleans Police proceed with their investigation into the deadly shooting.