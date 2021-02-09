Double-shooting in Hammond leaves one person dead, a second injured

Hammond Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly Feb. 8, 2021 shooting. They say the suspect was driving a 2008 – 2014 Chrysler 200 that is silver in color (pictured above).

HAMMOND - Authorities in Hammond are investigating a deadly Monday (Feb. 8) afternoon shooting that took the life of one individual and left a second injured.

According to Action News 17, it was around 2:42 p.m. when authorities with the Hammond Police Department rushed to the 100 block of East Stanley in response to a report of gunfire.

As police converged on the crime scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and both were brought to North Oaks Medical Center by ambulance.

One succumbed to their injuries, passing away at the hospital.

The second victim, according to Action News 17, remains alive and appears to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, Hammond Police have not released the name of a suspect but say the person was driving a 2008 – 2014 Chrysler 200 that is silver in color (pictured above).

Police say their investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing and they're asking the public for assistance in location the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Hammond Police at 985-277-5701.

They can also make contact by way of the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.