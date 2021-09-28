Double shooting in Baker leaves one person dead, a second in critical condition

BAKER - A Monday night shooting at a mobile home park in Baker left one person dead and a second person injured.

Baker Police said the incident occurred just off Main Street on Azaela Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Officials confirmed that one person was found dead when first responders arrived and a second person was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Additional information related to the shooting was not immediately available.

This article will be updated as authorities proceed with their investigation into the tragic incident.