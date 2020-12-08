37°
Latest Weather Blog
Double shooting claims one life, police search for suspects
BATON ROUGE - Police said the 22-year-old who died in a double shooting Thursday was murdered as he sat inside a vehicle on North Ardenwood.
The shooting happened around 7 o'clock. Austin Norwood died. A second person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive, police said.
WBRZ was first to report details of the shooting Thursday night.
Norwood is from Walker. Police did not release the name of the other victim.
Police said the shooting was the result of a robbery involving a sale of a phone planned on the internet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rural EBR voters reject property tax increase intended to bolster fire station
-
Governor Edwards traveling to White House to discuss coronavirus vaccine plan Tuesday
-
Search still ongoing for two kids missing in WBR Parish
-
Officials search for two missing boys in WBR Parish wooded area
-
Council member wants apartments shut down following repeat complaints
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday