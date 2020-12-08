Double shooting claims one life, police search for suspects

BATON ROUGE - Police said the 22-year-old who died in a double shooting Thursday was murdered as he sat inside a vehicle on North Ardenwood.

The shooting happened around 7 o'clock. Austin Norwood died. A second person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive, police said.

WBRZ was first to report details of the shooting Thursday night.

Norwood is from Walker. Police did not release the name of the other victim.

Police said the shooting was the result of a robbery involving a sale of a phone planned on the internet.