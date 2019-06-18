Latest Weather Blog
DOTD worker pinned by 18-wheeler, killed in north Louisiana crash
SIMSBORO - A state highway worker is dead after being struck by a semi-truck while performing road work Tuesday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened LA 563, just south of I-20 in Lincoln Parish.
The accident happened after a DOTD Freightliner truck was parked in the northbound lane as crews replaced a road sign. Police say Michael Moore, who was driving another 18-wheeler northbound, did not notice the stopped truck blocking the lane and rammed into the rear of it.
A DOTD worker who was standing behind the truck at the time, 50-year-old Johnny Cole, was pinned by the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Moore was not injured in the crash and was cited for careless operation. A toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
It's the second deadly crash involving a road worker in less than a month. The last crash occurred as worker were finishing up overnight roadwork on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State halts Medicaid payments to detox center, leaving void for thousands
-
Burglar steals neighbor's surveillance camera, accidentally streams from inside house
-
Mirror of Grace Outreach to hold Parenting Wisely Gala
-
Deputies looking for trucker who may be tied to deadly ATV accident
-
Head of State Troopers Association arrested after firing gun at office during...
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field